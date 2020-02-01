Prince, who coaches the Cape Cobras, claims the Cobras had tried “everything” to keep Bedingham at Newlands. The 25-year-old was among the top 10 run scorers in the 4-Day Franchise competition last season.
Bedingham lost his place in the Cobras' 4-Day line-up after a slow start this season. The former Wynberg Boys High School prodigy was also disillusioned with the South African system as he remained on the sidelines while other batsmen were afforded opportunities.
Since returning to the Cobras team, however, Bedingham has leapt to the top of the team’s run-scorers' chart with 349 runs at an average of 58.96.
“It’s high time that CSA sits down and looks at these things a little closer and don’t beat around the bush about why people are leaving,” Prince said.