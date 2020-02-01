CSA must 'face brutal facts', says Prince









Former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince yesterday urged Cricket SA to look at the “brutal facts” and stop “beating around the bush” after another promising young South African batsman David Bedingham chose to pursue a Kolpak career with the English county side Durham. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix Former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince yesterday urged Cricket SA to look at the “brutal facts” and stop “beating around the bush” after another promising young South African batsman David Bedingham chose to pursue a Kolpak career with the English county side Durham. Prince, who coaches the Cape Cobras, claims the Cobras had tried “everything” to keep Bedingham at Newlands. The 25-year-old was among the top 10 run scorers in the 4-Day Franchise competition last season. Bedingham lost his place in the Cobras' 4-Day line-up after a slow start this season. The former Wynberg Boys High School prodigy was also disillusioned with the South African system as he remained on the sidelines while other batsmen were afforded opportunities. Since returning to the Cobras team, however, Bedingham has leapt to the top of the team’s run-scorers' chart with 349 runs at an average of 58.96. “It’s high time that CSA sits down and looks at these things a little closer and don’t beat around the bush about why people are leaving,” Prince said.

“Get to the crux of the matter about why people are leaving, face it and confront the brutal facts. That’s where we’re at.

“I have a good understanding of why he left and I’m sure if anybody up there at CSA level had the opportunity to leave then they would understand why he is leaving. Let’s not beat around the bush when it comes to that.

“If I have to criticise CSA, maybe they think that people who can play at the highest level, you can walk around the corner and find two or three. You don’t. It’s 1% of people who play cricket that can play at the highest level. If you’re losing all of your one percenters, then what are you left with?”

Prince remains disappointed that Bedingham opted for a Kolpak career as he believed the youngster had a better chance at representing the Proteas than he will have for England.

“My honest opinion is that he’s got a better chance of playing international cricket for South Africa if he stayed,” Prince said. “Ultimately, you don’t know what’s going on in a player’s head.

“I don’t think David Bedingham is going to struggle to get a contract at this level - franchise or county cricket. Where does he have a better chance of playing international cricket? I think that’s here.”

Since taking the reins at the Cobras two seasons ago, Prince has refrained from picking Kolpak registered players in his team. Bedingham will therefore not be in the Cobras line-up when they face the Warriors in the Momentum One-Day Cup opener tomorrow.





