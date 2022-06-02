CSA sort UK passports for Mondli's Khumalo's family to visit after surgery

Johannesburg - Cricket SA (CSA) on Thursday said it is supporting the family of Mondli Khumalo following the cricketer’s brutal assault which has left him in a coma in England. CSA, said it is in co-operation with KZN Cricket Inland and has engaged the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to facilitate passports for the Khumalo family to travel to Bridgwater to be with Mondli.

Following this intervention, the passports were issued to the family on Wednesday. CSA said it expected the visa process should be concluded on Thursday. CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said: “CSA is deeply saddened by the unfortunate assault inflicted on Mondli, who has been a shining star in the CSA U19 setup. We share in the Khumalo family’s pain and anguish and have consequently dedicated senior officials to offer whatever support that might be required by the Khumalo family. “So far collaboration with KZN Cricket Inland and various stakeholders has yielded positive results, which will hopefully lighten the Khumalo family’s challenges at this difficult time.

“In the meanwhile, we are encouraged that Mondli is now stable, following emergency surgery. CSA calls on South Africans to pray for Mondli’s speedy recovery and thanks all those who came forward for support.” CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo said: “The Board of Cricket South Africa unreservedly condemns the brutal assault on Mondli. We are however encouraged by the quick action of the UK authorities in apprehending the suspect who committed this ghastly act. “The Board lauds the CEO and the team for working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the Khumalo family receives all the necessary support.

“We also thank the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa for facilitating our request for assistance from Home Affairs through his Ministry.

“We are also indebted to the tireless involvement SACA in this situation. We accordingly thank the SACA CEO, Andrew Breetzke for his demonstrated leadership in this regard. “This collaborative effort is testament that the sporting fraternity is caring and capable of forming a united front in hours of need to ease the pain of others. “On behalf of the Board, I wish Mondli a speedy recuperation and return to the playing field.”

