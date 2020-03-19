CSA to continue with their forensic audit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

While it’s far from business as usual at Cricket South Africa, operations at the organisation continue, and that includes the forensic audit into the organisation and specifically its suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe. CSA’s interim CEO Jacques Faul said on Tuesday that the organisation’s financial position remains critical, but that position hadn’t changed as a result of anything related to the coronavirus pandemic. CSA suspended all cricket-related activities for 60 days on Monday, effectively bringing an end to the 2019/20 season. The organisation will hold a meeting this weekend to decide what to do about its various domestic competitions, including the two franchise competitions - the Momentum One-Day Cup and the Four-Day Franchise Challenge, which were due to end in the next few weeks. Faul confirmed that other critical matters, like the forensic audit, would continue. “The team doing that is a small one anyway and if they request it, then it will be called off. But they haven’t. Everything in that regard is continuing as normal,” said Faul. Documents related to the audit can be accessed electronically, and the audit is expected to continue for the next 90 days.

CSA’s chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra is chairing a steering committee to advise the organisation on how many people are needed at its head office, and who will be able to work remotely.

Provincial affiliates like Border, Western Province, Central Gauteng and Free State have in some cases closed their respective stadiums and all are working with a skeleton staff in line with measures outlined by the government to aid in slowing the spread of the virus.

While sections of English cricket have begun expressing concerns about the financial hit the sport is likely to take in that country with the season there nearing its start, Faul said the sport here was in a sense lucky that the measures to halt social activities came at the end of the season.

“This pandemic is obviously a crisis, but from the perspective of how it affects us financially, we got lucky, because our season was virtually finished. Income is tied up with in-coming tours and we’re not due to host again until August/September,” said Faul.

Given everything that has happened to the sport locally in 2019/20 season Faul described the summer as the “most challenging season” that he could remember.

“It has been a very tough year.”

@shockerhess





The Star