CSA to press charges after 'false' 3TC event document was circulated

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa will ask the SA Police Service to investigate after claiming a document, which has been circulating amongst some media, purporting to show the directors of a company that established the 3 Team Cricket event, was false.

Cricket SA's acting CEO, Jacques Faul confirmed on Tuesday that CSA would lodge a criminal case "in the next week." The 3TC event, the brainchild of former CEO of FirstRand Bank, Paul Harris, was scheduled to take place this Saturday, but was postponed after Cricket SA failed to get permission from the government to host the match in Centurion, owing to lockdown regulations.

Subsequently, journalists were sent a document purporting to show a list of ‘shareholders’ including 3TC, as well as CEO Francois Pienaar. Other names listed as shareholders on the document, which Faul saw for the first time on Tuesday morning, are Proteas head coach Mark Boucher, Harris and commentator Mark Nicholas.

“You can’t present a false document and give it to journalists, that amounts to fraud,” said Faul, adding: “We are very upset.”