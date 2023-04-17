Dane Paterson claims 500th wicket before celebrating with a Manchester United win

Johannesburg - Former Proteas and Western Province stalwart Dane Paterson claimed his 500th first-class wicket at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The 34-year-old seamer, who played 14 matches across formats for the Proteas, is currently spearheading the Nottinghamshire attack along with England star Stuart Broad in the English County Championship Division 1.

Paterson played a major role in Notts winning the Division 2 championship title in 2022, thereby gaining promotion, when he was named Player of the Season He has continued this fine form in the top league of English County Championship cricket this season with a match-haul of 8/96 that drove Notts to a 165-run victory over Somerset this past weekend. It formed part of a second innings 5/46 - Paterson’s 18th first-class “fiver”. It was during this incredible spell that he claimed his 500th scalp when Somerset’s Craig Overton edged to third slip.

Paterson duly finished off the match shortly afterwards when he picked up the last wicket to fall that of former Australian seamer Peter Siddle, which was much to the delight of Broad as they could now skip across the road to watch Nottingham Forest face off against Manchester United in the Premier League. Unfortunately for Forest and Broad, United ran out 2-0 victors on the day much to the delight of Paterson though, who is a staunch supporter of the Red Devils. Paterson is fresh off another productive season with his hometown club Western Province at Newlands where he claimed 17 wickets at an average of 19.64 after five matches played.