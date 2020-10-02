Dhoni plays 194th IPL game, overtakes teammate Raina record

DUBAI - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Friday broke his teammate Suresh Raina's all-time record of most appearances in the IPL - 193 matches - as he played his 194th game, against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here.

Dhoni, 39, retired from international cricket in August, while Raina, 33, opted out of the present tournament due to "personal reasons".

The two senior pros have played for CSK since the first IPL editon in 2008, with the exception of two seasons in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was suspended by the Supreme Court in a betting-fixing scandal. Dhoni represneted Rising Pune SuperGiant and Raina played for Gujarat Lions in those two years.

While the pair was expected to be reunited this season, Raina pulled out of the tournament after travelling with the team to the UAE.

Dhoni's tally of 194 matches is also the most appearances made by any player for any T20 franchise around the world.