Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Chennai — A pitch invasion by a dog delayed an IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as players and umpires tried to usher it off the field. Spectators cheered as the stubborn animal led a series of groundstaff on a chase around the stadium in the southern city of Chennai.

The dog, tail wagging, seemed to enjoy the spotlight before it was driven away and the match began after a five-minute delay. Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was not amused by the turn of events and said "groundstaff should ensure that such things don't cause a delay". Chennai captain MS Dhoni had a smile as he returned to his team's fortress, this time full of fans after Covid-19 had forced years of closed-door and away matches.

The money-spinning T20 tournament has returned to the home-and-away format in its 16th edition with 10 teams travelling across India in their fight to reach the final on May 28. Focus turned back to cricket as Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad faced pace bowler Kyle Mayers after Lucknow elected to field first. India has thousands of stray dogs and it is not the first time a sporting event — including an IPL match and a recent one-day international between India and Australia — was interrupted by a canine.