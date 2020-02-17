Their sole loss was against the Cobras at the Pietermaritzburg Oval two weeks ago following a century from Zubayr Hamza. The KZN franchise will head into this contest full of confidence after having thrashed the Knights in Bloemfontein on Friday.
Captain Keshav Maharaj led from the front as he took four wickets for 32 runs, whilst rising star Grant Roelofsen continued his good form with the bat, scoring 56. Maharaj, South Africa’s premier Test spinner, may be giving the national team selectors something to ponder, having been overlooked for the Proteas' recent white ball series against England.
The 30-year-old is the joint top wicket-taker in the One Day Cup, tied with Thando Ntini on seven scalps.
Roelofsen is second on the tournament's top run scorers' list after having struck two half-centuries and one ton from his three games. He is behind only Hamza of the Cobras.