Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 is not just about bats and balls, but about love in action too.
SuperSport Park came to a standstill last Friday when one lucky couple’s dreams became a reality as they got engaged out on the field, in front of thousands of spectators at their favourite venue, during the Tshwane Spartans and Paarl Rocks clash.
Jacques Storm (32) decided that it was time to “do the right thing” and ask his girlfriend of three years, Lizelle Smit (24), for her hand in marriage.
What he might not have known was that his cameo inning would eclipse all cheers that might have been reserved for AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Tabraiz Shamsi on the night.
Storm, having given his idea to the tournament organisers, hoodwinked his soon-to-be fiancé into believing that they were lucky ticket winners and that they had to claim their ultimate prize out on the field during the interval break.