Marques Ackerman in action for the Dolphins during the 4-Day Franchise Series. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

BLOEMFONTEIN – Marques Ackerman, Robbie Frylinck and Khaya Zondo all produced half-centuries on a strong opening day for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the 4-day Domestic Series against the VKB Knights in Bloemfontein on Monday. The visitors, who won the toss and batted at the Mangaung Oval, gave themselves a solid foundation for the round two encounter by reaching stumps on 333 for seven.

They were led by Ackerman’s attacking 88 off 96 balls (13 fours) and Frylinck’s almost equally fluent 78 off 99 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes), with Zondo anchoring the way at the other end with his unbeaten 63 (138 balls, 6 fours, 1 six).

The bowling for the Central Franchise was once again led by rising young teenage pacer, Gerald Coetzee, who finished with four for 60.

The 19-year-old, who claimed six wickets on debut last week, was at it again as early as the sixth over when he got rid of Vaughn van Jaarsveld for 13.