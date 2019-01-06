Colin Ackermann was the top scorer for the Warriors against the Titans. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Half-centuries by Colin Ackermann and Gihahn Cloete put the Warriors in a strong position after the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Titans in East London on Sunday. The hosts went to stumps on 254/5 in their second-innings – a lead of 296 – ahead of the final day at Buffalo Park on Monday.

Ackermann led the way with 92 (156 balls, 11x4), while Cloete struck a free-flowing 63 (85 balls, 10x4) to help give their side a chance to push for victory against the reigning champions.

Earlier, it was Corbin Bosch’s maiden franchise half-century that frustrated the home side as he led a strong display by the tail that propelled the Titans to 366.

Resuming on 279/7 at the start, the visitors would have pinned all of their hopes of closing the gap on the Warriors’ first-innings 408 on Henry Davids, but he managed to add just two to his overnight score before falling early for 57 (139 balls, 7x4).

He was bowled by Basheer Walters (2/92) and when Glenton Stuurman (3/84) took out Tshepo Moreki (3), the Centurion-based side were staring at a deficit of over 100.

But Bosch and Alfred Mothoa (32) produced a 76-run last wicket stand that reduced the deficit to just 42.

Lesiba Ngoepe’s 3/27 the previous day remained the best of the bowling figures for the Warriors.

Cloete and Ackermann then combined for an excellent 117-run second-wicket stand that gave the Eastern Cape franchise a solid base to their reply.

After the pair fell, 49 not out by captain Jon-Jon Smuts and Ngoepe’s 24 left the hosts ahead of the game at the close.

Cricket South Africa