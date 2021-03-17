Aiden Markram keeps Kagiso Rabada at bay

JOHANNESBURG - Aiden Markram managed to fend off the threat posed by Kagiso Rabada and help the Momentum Multiply Titans end a rain-affected day two of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Imperial Lions with the advantage in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Proteas batsman was unbeaten on 85 (165 balls, 13 fours) when stumps were drawn early, with Rabada in equally hot form with the ball after bagging four for 32 in 18 mainly excellent overs.

Markram’s effort – his sixth 50 plus score this season of which four have been hundreds – helped the visitors reach the halfway stage of the game on 169 for five, just 37 behind the 206 all out that the hosts managed on day one.

The only disappointment of the day was the weather, which meant that just 43.2 overs were sent down on the second day of the Jukskei derby at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

After their fine showing with the ball, the Titans had started proceedings in the driving seat as they finally resumed following a delayed start on 45 for one.