All MSL eyes are on the bowlers









Speed, swing, spin and guile will all be on show when the Giants host the Blitz today. Photo: IANS CAPE TOWN – The Mzansi Super League has been craving a high-quality match since the opening game at the Wanderers. The top-of-the-table clash between the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and the Cape Town Blitz today (5.30pm scheduled start) is expected to produce just that, with the bowlers especially expected to light up St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Here we profile some of the mouthwatering head-to-head clashes. Chris Morris (Giants) v Dale Steyn (Blitz) It seems that missing the India tour has been a blessing as both these Proteas have hit the Mzansi Super League with a bang.

Morris has been miserly, both with the new ball and when closing out games for the Giants.

Steyn, meanwhile, is relishing his new role of being asked to strike in the middle overs by his captain Quinton de Kock.

Junior Dala (Giants) v Sisanda Magala (Blitz)

The burly seamers have been impressive for their new teams with Dala heading the tournament wicket-takers list, along with Steyn.

Dala was particularly devastating last weekend against the Jozi Stars.

Magala, meanwhile, is loving life in the Cape and will like nothing more than to bowl his new team to victory on a ground he knows so well.

Imran Tahir's trademark celebrations. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Nandre Burger (Giants) v Wahab Riaz (Blitz)

After not being retained by the Blitz after a satisfactory season last year that ran all the way to the final, Burger is another one keen to prove a point to his former employers.

Wahab, though, is a high-quality replacement that has the experience of playing in World Cups and plenty of international cricket for Pakistan.

It is likely to be a battle royale between the two left-armers, but Wahab has already proved his worth for the Blitz when he closed out last weekend’s game against the Heat.

Imran Tahir (Giants) v Gregory Mahlokwana (Blitz)

Tahir is a living legend and the Giants have a real match-winner in the veteran. He may not take those big wicket hauls much any more, but he still creates pressure with all those dot balls that he bowls.

St George’s Park would like nothing more than those trademark celebrations, though.

Mahlokwana is the sensation of MSL 2.0 though with his ability to bowl right and left handed. He bamboozled the Durban Heat batsmen and will look to replicate it against the Giants.



Cape Times

Like us on Facebook