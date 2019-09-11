Allan Donald has been appointed as a consultant for the Free State Cricket Union Photo: icc-cricket.com

BLOEMFONTEIN – Free State Cricket Union has confirmed the appointment of Allan Donald for the duration of October 2019 as a consulting coach for all their teams, including the VKB Knights franchise. “We are delighted to announce that we have embarked on a project to get a consulting coach this season, said Johan van Heerden, the CEO of VKB Knights and Free State Cricket.

“The name of Allan Donald came up as the best candidate as he was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. As a player, a coach or an administrator, you cannot receive a higher honour than that.”

The Bloemfontein-born legend is renowned for his success as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of Test Cricket.

“Allan is a born and bred Bloemfonteiner and it was an obvious choice to get him to come and look after our fast bowlers,” said Van Heerden.

“We have embarked on a new vision, where we pay close attention to young cricketers, especially South African Under-19 players in the province.

“We have secured three fast bowling superstars at the Under-19 level in the Jansen twins (Duan and Marco), as well as Gerald Coetzee,” he added.

Donald will be working closely with the current VKB Knights fast bowlers in preparation for the 4-Day Domestic Series commencing in October as well as all provincial teams going to various national weeks towards the end of the year.

African News Agency (ANA)