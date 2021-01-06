Amateur cricket in the country postponed because of pandemic

JOHANNESBURG – The Covid-19 pandemic has once more forced Cricket South Africa to readjust its doemstic schedule with the start for amateur cricket pushed back to February.

Cricket SA had originally planned on starting ameteur cricket - that include provincial, club, schools and mini-cricket - in the first week of January. However, in a statement released on Wednesday, CSA said that because of the Level 3 lockdown measures instituted by the government last month, no amateur cricket would be possible this month.

Cricket SA is looking at starting the season on February 1, with an eye on extending the season to May.

The Senior Provincial Men’s season had been due to get underway Thursday with the start of the 3-Day Provincial Cup with five matches scheduled across the country. The teams would have then gone on to compete in the opening round of the CSA Provincial One-Day Cup on Sunday. The provincial competitions for the country’s womens players was due to take place this weekend as well.

“While we appreciate the eagerness of our buddying cricketers to play, we are unfortunately constrained by the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic that is currently gripping the country, from which cricket is not spared,” said CSA’s acting Head of Cricket Pathways, Eddie Khoza.