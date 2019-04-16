Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt celebrate after securing the win for the Cape Cobras against the Knights at Newlands. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Outstanding death bowling by Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt helped the Cape Cobras extend their lead at the top of the CSA T20 Challenge table, thanks to a narrow five-run win over the Knights in Cape Town on Tuesday. The pair claimed 2/43 in eight overs between them, restricting the visitors to 145/7 in pursuit of 151 for victory at Newlands.

The Knights looked on course for victory at 111/2 in the 15th over, thanks to Patrick Kruger’s 57 off 38 balls (3x4, 3x6).

However, they then lost their way, and even though 19 were needed from the final two overs with five wickets in hand, veterans Philander and Kleinveldt were miserly enough to secure the win.

It was the Cobras’ fourth win in five games this season as they moved six points clear. The Central Franchise, meanwhile, were left bottom of the table and still searching for a first win.

The Knights win the toss and bowled first, with the home side having to rely on David Bedingham (50 off 42 balls, 5x4, 1x6) for most of their scoring.

Hashim Amla (4) again failed, with the log leaders also having to rely on Philander (30 not out) and George Linde (22 not out) to lift them to 150/5.

The reply was a strong one by the visiting side for three-quarters of the way, as Kruger received support from Raynard van Tonder (30) and Pite van Biljon (19).

But Philander (1/17) and Kleinveldt (1/26) pegged them back to sneak a third straight home win for the Cobras.

Cricket South Africa