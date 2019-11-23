PORT ELIZABETH – Solid hard-hitting from Chris Morris and a classy 50 of 38 delivers by player of the match Jason Roy saw the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants record a five wicket victory against the Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League on Saturday.
The MSL campaign has been criticised so far due to the cricket played, but this was certainly a good display.
The Giants required 16 of the final over and the Heat would have been the favourites especially as Malusi Siboto who was fresh of a double-wicket over was to bowl. Morris however showed his class by smashing the veteran for a six and back to back boundaries during the final two balls to see his side home.
Set a target of 160, the Giants started their chase well as Roy and Matthew Breetzke put on an opening stand of 68 which was ended when the former was run-out in the 10th over.
The opening stand left the table topping Giants well on course to chase down the target but some good bowling selection from Heat captain Dane Vilas saw the visitors claw their way back into the game.