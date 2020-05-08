Another health setback for Solo Nqweni after positive coronavirus test

CAPE TOWN - Former Warriors seamer Solo Nqweni has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.



Nqweni has previously had severe health problems, having contracted the Guillain-Barre syndrome while playing cricket in the United Kingdom last year.



He has not played any form of franchise or provincial cricket in South Africa since.

“So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery,” Nqweni wrote on Facebook.

“I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me. Honestly.”