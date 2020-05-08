Another health setback for Solo Nqweni after positive coronavirus test
CAPE TOWN - Former Warriors seamer Solo Nqweni has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Nqweni has previously had severe health problems, having contracted the Guillain-Barre syndrome while playing cricket in the United Kingdom last year.
He has not played any form of franchise or provincial cricket in South Africa since.
“So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery,” Nqweni wrote on Facebook.
“I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me. Honestly.”
So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me.— Solo Nicholas Nqweni (@SoloNqweni) May 7, 2020
The 26-year-old's plight made headlines last year with several Proteas assisting to raise funds in the region of R50 000 to assist his rehabilitation from GBS syndrome. He had been in induced coma for a month and spent several more in intensive care.
The Proteas also posted messages in support of Nqweni with then-captain Faf du Plessis saying: “Through the good and the difficult times, players always stand together and this is no different. The decision to stand by Solo, as part of the cricket family was an easy one to make."
Quinton de Kock also added: “On behalf of the Proteas, we would like to wish Solo all the best with his rehabilitation and we hope to see him on the field in the future.”
Nqweni was part of the Warriors’ CSA T20 Challenge campaign in 2017 and also previously represented the SA U-19 team.