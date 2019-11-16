JOHANNESBURG - Yet another horrendous batting display consigned the defending champions to their fourth consecutive defeat, and the competition in general to another game that will do nothing to attract larger audiences.
The Mzansi Super League badly needs something to spark it; a tight finish, one of the big name players to produce something exceptional, or maybe a fight to break out between some of the players (doesn’t have to be on the field, social media will do).
The tournament’s been running for more than a week, but it’s barely captured the imagination of the public - certainly here in Gauteng. Just 2844 people - including John Cena’s new best mate Sho Madjozi - passed through the Bullring gates for Saturday’s 12.30pm start. In fact maybe, Cricket SA should try and get Madjozi to do a mini concert at half-time, that could attract a crowd.
The cricket certainly isn’t doing so. Chris Gayle, one of the supposed star attractions, bashed one six and was then cleaned up good and proper by Junior Dala for 11. If you’ve wanted to watch Gayle bat in this year’s MSL, you’d have to get to the ground early; he’s faced only 46 balls and scored just 46 runs, not the kind of returns CSA, which made him a marquee player, would have hoped for.
Temba Bavuma then played a responsible innings. He spent time at the crease - 61 minutes - faced 31 balls and scored 27. It wasn’t a T20 innings, but he needed to be in and hope someone could stay with him. No one did. It was another tale of woe as far as the Stars’ batting is concerned.