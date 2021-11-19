Awesome Titans rack up mammoth innings against Western Province at Newlands

Cape Town – The Titans entrenched their dominance over their hosts Western Province on the second day of the Four-Day Domestic Series match at Newlands on Friday. Resuming on 374/4 overnight, the visitors extended their first innings to a mammoth 647/7 declared with Jiveshan Pillay (113 not out) and Ayabulela Gqamane (117 not out) both striking undefeated centuries in an unbroken 199-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

It really was a tough outing for the inexperienced WP attack with only left-arm spinner Kyle Simmonds (3/151) managing any meaningful success on his marathon 51-over spell. Debutant Kieran Kenny (2/97) was unable to add to his maiden two first-class wickets from the previous day. ALSO READ: Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar shines on his return to the Titans Faced with this mammoth task ahead of them WP lost debutant opener Gavin Kaplan (12) cheaply to former Proteas off-spinner Simon Harmer. Province, though, began to rebuild steadily through SA U-19 opener Daniel Smith, who was also making his WP debut, before Harmer (2/28) struck again just when the lanky left-hander seemed well set on 43 (6x4, 68 balls).

The Titans would, though, be well pleased with their day’s efforts when they claimed the crucial scalp of Yaseen Vallie shortly before the close when the experienced right-hander was caught by Dean Elgar off Neil Brand’s bowling. Zubayr Hamza (32 not out) and night-watchman Yvez Kamanzi (7 not out) will be at the crease on Saturday morning for Province. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton’s second consecutive Four-Day Domestic century put the Lions into a commanding position at the close on Day 2 at the Wanderers against the Rocks.

Rickelton struck 117 off just 140 balls (19x4) and along with Kagiso Rapulana’s patient 65 enabled the Lions to post a commanding 350 all out. Rocks all-rounder Ferisco Adams bagged an impressive 5/24 to keep the Lions’ lead down to 180. However, the Rocks plunged deeper into the quagmire in their second innings with Duanne Olivier once again delivering a hostile new-ball spell to have the Bolanders reeling at 31/3 at the close – effectively trailing by 149 runs with just seven wickets remaining. The Warriors and North West Dragons are evenly-matched in Potchefstroom after the hosts responded with 317/7 after earlier dismissing Robin Peterson’s team for 334.