’Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis show’s he’s the real deal as he powers Titans to top of the log

Cape Town — South Africa’s U-19 starlet Dewald Brevis made his first meaningful contribution to the senior professional ranks on Monday when he powered the Titans to the top of the CSA T20 Challenge. Brevis, playing only his second game for the Titans but already a holder of an R6 Million IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians controlled the run chase with an undefeated 46 off just 30 balls against a Proteas-laden Dolphins team.

After a nervy debut opening the innings last Saturday, Brevis seemed much more assured coming to the crease in his regular No 3 position. It certainly helped that Quinton de Kock (24) and Titans captain Theunis de Bruyn (26) had laid the platform with a 53-run opening stand, especially with the Dolphins only managing to post 134/4 in their rain-reduced 19 overs. RESULT | @Titans_Cricket WIN BY 7 WICKETS 🚨



An unbeaten 46 off 30 balls by Dewald Brevis saw the Titans home to claim their third victory of the #CSAT20Challenge after restricting @DolphinsCricket to 134/4 👌 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/hEBVaHHkUD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 14, 2022 Brevis was not content to bide his time though and opened his innings with a second-ball boundary off Dolphins skipper Prenelan Subrayen. But although just 18, the record-breaking ICC U19 World Cup hero showed good game awareness when De Kock followed De Bruyn to the dug out the following over by consolidating before breaking the shackles with a six off Ruan de Swardt a couple of overs later. A further sign of his growing maturity was that he took on the responsibility of taking the Titans home and duly achieved this by smashing Daryn Dupavillon for another six and a boundary to close out the game.

Brevis’ innings was undoubtedly entertaining and promised much for the future, but the victory was indeed set up by the Titans’ bowling and fielding unit. Lizaad Williams (1/29) was excellent with the new ball, taking full advantage of the overcast conditions and light drizzle that sped up the St George’s Park surface, to help reduce the Dolphins to 30/3 within the Powerplay. The Dolphins never quite understood how to manage their innings from thereon with their rebuilding process being too slow, despite David Miller trying his best with a 40-ball 57 not out. Jason Smith contributed 38, but it came at less than a run a ball which proved suicidal for the Dolphins.