Bad light holds up Cobras in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – Tshepo Moreki and Akhona Mnyaka claimed three wickets each before defiant lower-order batting coupled by bad light held up a victory push by the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at stumps on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The visitors were on 259 for nine when proceedings prematurely ended – and the difference between the two teams still a substantial 254.

Ayabulela Gqamane (55 off 92 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) and Marco Jansen (50 off 85 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) were the two batsmen that rescued the Warriors after their half centuries helped them recover from 137 for seven at one stage to end the day in a far more respectable position.

However, they will still have plenty of work to do in order to salvage a draw on day four when the Cobras will be pursuing a first win of the season in what is the penultimate round of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Cape side had started day three primely placed with their visitors on 32 for one. And they made plenty of early inroads thanks to Mnyaka (3/41) and Moreki (3/44).