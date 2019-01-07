Basheer Walters claimed 5/35 in nine overs for the Warriors against Titans on Monday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

A splendid five-wicket haul by Basheer Walters helped the Warriors stun defending champions the Titans by 216 runs on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in East London on Monday. The fast bowler claimed an impressive 5/35 in nine overs – his eighth career five-for – as the visitors were ruthlessly dispatched for 136, sealing a second biggest win for the hosts in terms of runs over their opponents.

The Titans were chasing an unlikely target of 353 in 45 overs after the Warriors had declared their second innings earlier on 310/5.

The Eastern Cape franchise had started day four with captain Jon-Jon Smuts unbeaten on 49 and seeking quick runs to add to their 254/5.

The skipper got his way by striking 75 (128 balls, 12x4), with good support coming from young partner Sinethemba Qeshile (27).

Both ended unbeaten and shared a stand that was worth 66, which concluded with the declaration.

The Titans were then set immediately on the back foot as Andrea Agathangelou and Jonathan Vandiar were both removed with only five runs on the board.

Both made ducks and were in fact amongst five Titans players that failed to trouble the scorers as Walters made merry.

Only lower-order pair Shaun von Berg (37) and Corbin Bosch, who completed a second half-century of the game on his way to 59, made any meaningful contributions as their side succumbed in 45 overs.

Apart from Walters, Simon Harmer collected 3/59 in 18 overs to send the Titans tumbling to a second loss of the campaign, one that left them second bottom on the table.

Victory for the home side propelled them to third.

