Captain Temba Bavuma is pleased his team are still in the mix in the MODC. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

WELLINGTON – Captain Temba Bavuma is delighted that the Highveld Lions are still in the Momentum One-Day Cup semifinal mix and hopes for one more clinical performance in their final game against the Dolphins in Potchefstroom on Saturday. The hosts won a gripping Jukskei derby away at the MTitans, who had already secured top spot, on Thursday to give themselves a chance heading into their final match of the regular season.

Although they are still last on the log, a bonus-point win coupled by the Warriors and Knights losing will see them through. They can also progress with a bonus-point win if the Knights win without a bonus point or if they finish with a better net run rate than the central franchise, who are level with them on 14 points, should both teams win with a bonus point.

“It was an important victory for us as a team because it keeps us right in the mix,” Bavuma reflected. “It was probably one of our better and more clinical performances out there.

“Now we can look forward to that last game knowing we still have a shout. Hopefully we can put on more performances like we did against the Titans.”

The seven-run win over the Titans was only the Lions’ second of the season, the previous coming in the first round against the same opponents.

“The way the guys batted and bowled was a big positive,” Bavuma added. “The way the match ended, the bowlers showed very good BMT (big match temperament) when it counted most.

“As a team we’ve been looking for someone to lead the attack, guys like Malusi (Siboto) and (Wiaan) Mulder, they definitely put up their hands.”

The Dolphins, meanwhile, booked their semifinal ticket when they beat the Warriors emphatically this week.

But they need one more victory and possibly with a bonus point to guarantee themselves home advantage in the last four. It could still come down to net run rate depending on what happens between the Warriors and the Cape Cobras.

Their coach Grant Morgan does not want to take any chances, saying they would be going all out to win at Senwes Park. He added: “It’s important for us that we maintain this momentum and winning form going into the semifinals.

“We just want to do well for the people back home, and for ourselves.”

African News Agency (ANA)