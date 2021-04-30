Big win for cricket as Nathi Mthethwa withdraws Section 13 notice against Cricket South Africa

Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa confirmed on Friday that he had removed the notice from the Government Gazette, regarding Cricket South Africa.

Mthethwa had invoked his powers according to Section 13 of the National Sports and Recreation Act after CSA had failed to implement a new Memorandum of Incorporation that will create a new administrative structure for the organisation.

ALSO READ: Proteas can bloom again ...

However following lengthy meeting and some frantic negotiations between Cricket SA’ provincial presidents - which make the Members Council - and the Interim Board, which Mthethwa appointed last October, the Minister, has instructed his department to “immediately initiate the requisite process to withdraw the notice,” he said.

ALSO READ: Cricket South Africa Members Council and Interim Board finally reach an agreement

Earlier this week, CDSA Members Council said it voted unanimously, to change its stance and accepted the new MoI. That new MoI makes it clear that a new board of directors will take over CSA, and will be made up of a majority of independent directors - people who have no connection to South Africa cricket nor, have had any relationship with the sport in the last four years.

A statement from the Ministry said Mthethwa believes his role in CSA will end once the Interim Board submits its final report, which will be presented at CSA’s Annual General Meeting.

IOL Sport