Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince says the pressure is on ahead of the final. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Blitz are banking on the squad’s experience as they prepare to host the inaugural Mzansi Super League (MSL) final at Newlands, in Cape Town, on Sunday. As such, Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince believes there will be no added pressure during the game.

They secured the rights to host the final by finishing the round-robin phase of the competition at the top of the standings.

The Blitz will play the winner of Friday’s qualifier match in Johannesburg between the Jozi Stars and Paarl Rocks.

"I don't think it [hosting the final] adds more pressure because a final brings its own pressures, whether it's at home or away," he said.

"A lot of them [our players] have played in big finals before, be it for their countries or franchises around the world, so there's a lot of experience coming into the match and obviously we will unpack that just before the game.

"We will make sure that we are able to talk about things that might come up during the game so that everyone can be at ease with playing in a big match like this," he added.

Blitz allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo said it was fitting that the MSL comes to an end at the same venue where it started.

"Playing in a home final is a pressure that we like, and having the final at PPC Newlands in front of the Blitz Brigade is unbelievable.

"This is where the tournament started and for it to end here is really exciting for everyone.”

African News Agency (ANA)