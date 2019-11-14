CAPE TOWN – Port Elizabeth is only 750km from Cape Town. But the Eastern Cape city may as well be on a different continent for any young cricketer making the trip down south.
The lights just seem to be brighter, the stadium a bit bigger and the crowds more expectant.
But for both Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, the two Cape Town Blitz fast bowlers from Uitenhage, they wouldn’t like it any other way.
Nortje enjoyed a taste last year during the inaugural Mzansi Super League when he fast developed into a Newlands favourite, and now Magala is equally excited to make his home debut tonight against the Jozi Stars.
“It is my first time away from PE,” Magala said yesterday. “I am definitely out of my comfort zone. But it’s been great. I am really enjoying it. You have guys like Quinny (de Kock) and Dale (Steyn) who have played plenty of international games. It is good to learn from them to see how they prepare and how they go about their business.”