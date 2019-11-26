CAPE TOWN – The embattled Cricket SA suffered a further blow on Tuesday when the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the Western Province Cricket Association.
This came after the WPCA had filed an urgent application against CSA who had taken the body under administration.
Cricket South Africa stepped in to address what they termed administrative and financial concerns. CSA suspended the board of the WPCA and appointed Professor Andre Odendaal as an administrator.
The entire WPCA executive board, headed by President Nick Kock, will now be reinstated and CSA will be held accountable for all the legal costs accrued.
The WPCA citedd irregularities in the process of the suspension of the board pointing out that CSA did not give the WPCA a hearing before making their decision. They further claim that CSA is acting on unreliable information as the basis for the suspension.