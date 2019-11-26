BREAKING NEWS: Western Province win court battle against already under-fire Cricket SA









The embattled Cricket SA suffered a further blow when the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of WPCA. Photo: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA CAPE TOWN – The embattled Cricket SA suffered a further blow on Tuesday when the Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the Western Province Cricket Association. This came after the WPCA had filed an urgent application against CSA who had taken the body under administration. Cricket South Africa stepped in to address what they termed administrative and financial concerns. CSA suspended the board of the WPCA and appointed Professor Andre Odendaal as an administrator. The entire WPCA executive board, headed by President Nick Kock, will now be reinstated and CSA will be held accountable for all the legal costs accrued. The WPCA citedd irregularities in the process of the suspension of the board pointing out that CSA did not give the WPCA a hearing before making their decision. They further claim that CSA is acting on unreliable information as the basis for the suspension.

The source of CSA’s concern reportedly has to do with the R81 million loan the national cricket body gave to WPCA to complete a stadium upgrade.

Newlands Cricket Stadium is currently undergoing an upgrade, which includes the building of an office block and school behind the Kelvin Grove End, which placed the traditional New Year Test, which is a plum fixture against England next year, in jeopardy.

It has since been confirmed that the New Year Test will remain in Cape Town, although there will be a reduced capacity at the stadium.

The incurring of costs for this case will hurt CSA severely, considering they already face debt crisis of R654 million and are involved in another legal with the South African Cricketers Association.

