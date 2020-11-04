Breetzke a true Warrior in Bloemfontein

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - An unbeaten 71 by Matthew Breetzke helped the embattled Warriors take the Knights to the final day after they reached stumps on 173 for seven on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. On what was an improved day for the Eastern Cape outfit, they managed to claim eight home wickets for 61 forcing the Central Franchise to declare their second innings on 93. That left them with a target of 366, and after initially starting the chase well, they faded away leaving their opponents in control in the round one fixture. The Knights did start day three in a powerful position on 26 for none and 298 runs ahead. But they were completely overhauled in the second innings as Mthiwekhaya Nabe bagged three for 21 in what was his debut match for the Warriors.

There were also two wickets from fellow debutant Marco Jansen (2/28), while Jon-Jon Smuts bagged two for 32.

Matthew Breetzke of Warriors in action at theMangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Jacques Snyman, who blazed the fastest century in the competition’s history on day one in the Free State, top-scored with 33.

The away side, depleted ahead of the game after Covid-19 struck their squad, started the final innings of the match strongly enough by reaching 71 for one and then 120 for two.

That was thanks to Breetzke putting on 58 with Gihahn Cloete (30) as well as 49 with Rudi Second (23).

Even at 147 for three there was still hope as Smuts reached 23.

But three for 25 from Migael Pretorius and a wicket each for all the other bowlers lead to a slump that sunk the Warriors into a hole at the close with only Breetzke standing between defeat on the final day.

@IOLSport