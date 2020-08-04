Building developments at Newlands will create long-term benefits for all parties concerned – WP Cricket

CAPE TOWN – Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) on Tuesday afternoon responded to the resignation of its former president Nic Kock. Kock submitted his resignation “effectively at the end of the meeting” during the organisation’s Annual General Meeting on Monday. Following his resignation, Kock told IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams: “The last few months have been ‘interesting’ to say the least. I have always been passionate about serving this wonderful game of ours and strived to create an environment where we are able to change lives, but the reputational damage suffered as a consequence over the past months has been irreconcilable.” “Together with some of the board members that have recently resigned we believe that signing of the proposed lease agreements to the value of R12-million annually in the current economic climate could be perceived as reckless trading.” Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter! However, in a statement on Tuesday, WPCA said the organisation confident that the entire project “…remains an exciting and viable venture which will create long-term benefits not only for them, but also for WPCA and the cricket fraternity as a whole.”

The North Precinct Development currently under construction is a joint venture between Sanlam Life and Western Province Property Holdings Pty Ltd. In addition to the development of a Cricket Museum, a Cricketorium and a Multi-Purpose Hall for WPCA, the new project is expected to make provision for over 20 000 square metres of new commercial space.

One drawback of the current Covid-19 pandemic, is that the completion date for the project had been extended to July 2021 instead of the initial January 2021.

Western Province President Nic Kock resigned following the Association’s AGM on Monday. Photo: BackpagePix

In Tuesday’s statement, WPCA said: “Roughly 50% of the commercial space has been designed for office usage, with the balance being educational – ensuring that the Newlands Cricket Ground continues its tradition of being a fountain for youth.”

“Varsity College have signed a long-term lease and will be relocating to the NCG from its current Rondebosch location, whilst CPUT will be creating an exciting new Sports Management Campus complete with a Sports Science Laboratory. Restaurants, Cafes and an open-air Piazza complete the mix.”

“Over 800 parking bays will be provided, and great care has been placed in designing separate vehicle and pedestrianised journeys.

A brand-new pedestrian bridge will span the railway line, providing a much needed connection to the Newlands Station, to Claremont’s CBD or to the Main Road along the tree-lined Liesbeek River flanked by the famous Brewery and Josephine’s Mill.”

