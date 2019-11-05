There are one or two areas we want to improve on, Ashwell Prince said ahead of Friday’s MSL opener. Photo: BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Ashwell Prince is always honest, and the Cape Town Blitz coach once again shot straight from the hip. The Blitz enjoyed a hugely successful maiden Mzansi Super League debut season last year, finishing runners-up and actually qualifying for a home final with a game to spare. But Prince, never one to only see the shiny side, gave an honest assessment of his team’s 2018 campaign yesterday, and is certainly looking for all-round improvement.

“There are one or two areas we want to improve on,” Prince said ahead of Friday’s opener against Jozi Stars. “Of course, in the batting department, we had good partnerships up front between Quinny (de Kock) and Janneman (Malan) - Quinny was one of the top scorers in the tournament and the MVP. But to be honest with ourselves, we never had enough partnerships throughout the campaign.

“Quinny led from the front as a national player, Jannas has a decent tournament as a young player but we struggled in the rest of your batting. In the end, to qualify with a game to spare for the home final wasn’t an honest reflection of where we were as a team. We snuck home in a few games but you just felt there was no rhythm, especially in the batting department.”

The Blitz have acted swiftly to shore up the batting unit - both on and off the field. English duo Moeen Ali - for the first two games - and Liam Livingstone have both been drafted into the Blitz squad this season, with David Malan and former Proteas middle-order batsman Farhaan Behardien released.