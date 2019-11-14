CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town Blitz’ much-vaunted pace bowling attack blew away the Jozi Stars in their Mzansi Super League clash at chilly and wet evening Newlands on Thursday evening
The Blitz completed the double over the champions, leaving the Jozi Stars without a win in three attempts, after Sisanda Magala (3/17), Anrich Nortje (2/18) and Wahab Riaz (1/13) ran through the visitors batting line-up.
Proteas speedster Nortje set the Blitz in motion when he sent Chris Gayle's off-stump cart-wheeling in the first over and it was all downhill from there for the men in yellow and black.
The Stars could not handle the pace and bounce of a quick Newlands surface and Dale Steyn also got into the act to remove Reeza Hendricks (13).
⚡️ Our bowlers are not taking prisoners tonight— Cape Town Blitz (@CT_Blitz) November 14, 2019
⭐ 69/5 after 10 overs
🎯 115 runs needed off 60 balls#BlitzBrigade #CTBlitz ⚡️ #MSLT20 #CTBvJS #DalaWhatYouMust pic.twitter.com/WF3ZuSw9Pf