Cape Town pacemen blitz Jozi Stars at chilly, wet Newlands









Anrich Nortje of the Cape Town Blitz is congratulated for bowling Chris Gayle of Jozi Stars during the 2019 Mzansi Super League cricket match at Newlands on Thursday. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town Blitz’ much-vaunted pace bowling attack blew away the Jozi Stars in their Mzansi Super League clash at chilly and wet evening Newlands on Thursday evening The Blitz completed the double over the champions, leaving the Jozi Stars without a win in three attempts, after Sisanda Magala (3/17), Anrich Nortje (2/18) and Wahab Riaz (1/13) ran through the visitors batting line-up. Proteas speedster Nortje set the Blitz in motion when he sent Chris Gayle's off-stump cart-wheeling in the first over and it was all downhill from there for the men in yellow and black. The Stars could not handle the pace and bounce of a quick Newlands surface and Dale Steyn also got into the act to remove Reeza Hendricks (13). ⚡️ Our bowlers are not taking prisoners tonight

The left-arm variety of Wahab Riaz was too much for Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen as the Stars slipped to 64/5 in the 10th over and the game virtually gone.

Only Temba Bavuma (62 off 42 balls) tried valiantly to keep the innings together, but the Stars captain had no support.

Another Blitz speed merchant Magala took three late wickets as the Stars capitulated to 126 all out and in 16.2 overs as the Blitz thrashed their visitors by 57 runs to also seal a winning bonus-point.

Earlier, it was the Blitz's overseas recruit, Liam Livingstone (65 off 41 balls), that produced the fireworks that gave the home team’s innings momentum.

The Englishman showed his full array of skills with the blade as he combined raw power and some deft touches to hold the home side's innings together as they made their way to a total of 183/6.

Livingstone came to the crease after another good platform was laid by openers Quinton de Kock (41 off 21 balls) and Janneman Malan (15) as the pair put on 33 inside the first four overs.

Blitz debutant Marques Ackerman (17 off 20 balls) played a solid hand that allowed Livingstone the freedom to test the boundary ropes as the pair added 60 off 48 balls during the crucial middle overs.

Pakistan international Riaz (29 not out of 13 deliveries) provided the finishing touches to a more than adequate total that proved too much for their visitors.

Blitz coach Ashwell Prince will be pleased his team is back to winning ways after the hiccup in Paarl last Sunday and will now look forward to building momentum for the rest of the Mzansi Super League.

Results:

Cape Town Blitz: 183/6 (Livingstone 65)

Jozi Stars: 126 all out (Bavuma 62, Magala 3/17, Nortje 2/18, Riaz 1/13)

Blitz won by 57 runs

Wahab Riaz of the Cape Town Blitz celebrates a wicket with teammates at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix





