JOHANNESBURG – Career-best franchise figures by Migael Pretorius helped the Imperial Lions take control after the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Johannesburg on Monday.
The right-arm seamer claimed five for 80 – his third five-for in first-class cricket and maiden one at this level – as the defending champions bowled out the visitors for 235 at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.
Dominic Hendricks (36 off 41 balls) then led a dominant reply alongside Joshua Richards (eight) as the hosts reached stumps on 50 for none – trailing by 185.
It ended a strong day by the Lions on the first day of red-ball cricket at the Bullring in 2019/20. They were dominant for most of the day as the bottom-of-the-table Dolphins, who bar captain Marques Ackerman (61 off 122 balls, 8 fours), struggled.
The men from KwaZulu-Natal won the toss and batted first, but they lost wickets regularly throughout the 74.1 overs they faced.