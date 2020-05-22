Central Gauteng Lions appoints its first ever woman president

CAPE TOWN – The Central Gauteng Lions cricket union made history on Friday when Anne Vilas was appointed president and chairperson, becoming the first woman to lead the union. According to a statement released on Friday, Vilas is a passionate cricket supporter and has worked in the sports industry for 30 years. Her son is former Proteas batsman Dane Vilas. “I am extremely humbled to be elected as the first woman President and Chairperson of CGL and look forward to working with my two Vice-Presidents, Ebrahim Lambat and Batlhalefeng ‘Lucky’ Lesele, my lead Independent Director Ziyanda Ngcobo and all the board of directors,” she said. “We look forward to growing all cricket in our province especially focusing on growing the game in townships and rural areas. “We understand that there are currently more pressing Covid-19 challenges and will not deter from those.

The Central Gauteng Lions appoint the first female president to lead the Cricket Union. @CGLCricket are also excited to announce the Union's vice president and Independent board members Read more ➡️ https://t.co/VLrxOSiKan — Central Gauteng Lions Cricket (@CGLCricket) May 22, 2020

“As CGL, we are working with various organizations like Cricket South Africa; the Department of Health; Department of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation and SASCOC amongst others to ensure the safe return of our staff, clients and service providers, safe return to training and play.

“I look forward to working with all our stakeholders – CSA affiliated unions, staff, sponsors, partners, clients, unions, public sector entities, tenants, clubs, schools, universities, NGOs, media partners and all the fans that continue to support all our CGL and Imperial Lions brands,” commented Vilas.

Vilas continued: “I am happy to announce that the following Independent Directors were appointed to serve as part of the new CGL Board of Directors.

Professor Garth Le Pere (Independent)

Zwelithini Vilakazi (Independent)

Vikash Mathura (Independent)

Ziyanda Ngcobo (Lead Independent)

Dr Noma Nyembo (Independent)

Ruqshana Hassan (Alternate Independent)

The full CGL Board is thus:

Jono-Leaf-Wright (CEO/Ex Officio), Anne Vilas (Non Independent - Chairperson and President), Ebrahim Lambat (Non Independent – Vice-President), Batlhalefeng ‘Lucky’ Lesele (Non Independent –Vice-President), Mark Patterson (Non Independent), Yasin Manack (Non Independent), Lunga Kupiso (Non Independent), Earl Glennistor (Non Independent), Vikash Mathura (Independent), Dr Noma Nyembo (Independent), Zwelithini Vilakazi (Independent), Ziyanda Ngcobo (Lead Independent) and Prof Garth Le Pere (Independent). Dean Laing (Alternate Non Independent), Mike Sacher (Alternate Non Independent), Koketso Nthimbani (Alternate Non Independent) and Ruqshana Hassan (Alternate Independent)

CSA