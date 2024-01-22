Champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape blow Pretoria Capitals away in Gqeberha

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape delivered an emphatic statement on Monday evening at St George's Park. The Betway SA20 defending champions dismissed last season's runners-up Pretoria Capitals for a record low 52 all out before romping to a nine-wicket bonus point victory.

The rain had been spitting down in Gqeberha in the build-up to the game which forced the covers to remain on until shortly before the toss. The extra moisture certainly spiced up the surface, which was exploited brilliantly by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape seam bowlers. There was initially no sign of the carnage which was to follow with Capitals openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks' racing to 25 without loss within the first three overs.

But once Salt (10) was done by a superb seaming delivery from Australian Dan Worrall (3/22) that left the right-hander just enough to find the outside edge, it opened the door to the Capitals capitulation. Marco Jansen (2/11) joined the wicket taking celebrations when he removed the dangerous Jacks (12) the next delivery from the other end before Worrall ended Rilee Rossouw’s struggle (1 off 9 balls). The Capitals lost a fourth wicket for the addition of just two runs when Ottniel Baartman struck with his very first delivery of an immensely impressive spell.

Colin Ingram clean bowled for a single. Worrall was not done yet though as he had Jimmy Neesham (2) caught shortly afterwards that exposed the Capitals’ tail. Baartman sensed the opportunity and ran straight through the visitors’ lower order to record his career-best SA20 figures of 4/12.

The Sunrisers’ run chase had one hiccup with Senuran Muthusamy providing the only highlight for the Capitals on a tough night in Gqeberha when he completed a brilliant diving catch to help dismiss Dawid Malan off Wayne Parnell’s bowling. From thereon, the home side cruised to victory courtesy of Jordan Hermann (20 not out, 17 balls, 4x4) and Tom Abell (31 not out, 22 balls, 4x4, 1x6) with a mammoth 79 balls remaining.