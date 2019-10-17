Cody Chetty of Hollywoodbets Dolphins during day 2 of the 4-Day Franchise Series game between the Knights and the Dolphins at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

BLOEMFONTEIN – A determined unbeaten half-century by Cody Chetty held off the Knights and helped the Dolphins secure a battling draw on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Bloemfontein on Thursday. The right-hander fell 10 runs short of what would have been a deserved century at the Mangaung Oval, where the visitors started day for on 13/1, fell into some big early trouble, and then recovered to end on 219/6.

Chetty finished on 90 not out from 201 balls (seven fours) and shared in key stands of 89 with captain Khaya Zondo and then 67 with Sibonelo Makhanya – both men making 39.

Before that there was plenty of drama, though, with the early wickets threatening to derail the Dolphins and inflict upon them a second loss in succession after they resumed 136 runs in arrears. They lost nightwatchman Smangaliso Nhlebela (two) to the 10th ball of play, followed by Jason Oakes (seven) an over later as Corne Dry (2/44) and Gerald Coetzee (1/35) struck.

And, when Marques Ackerman fell to Patrick Kruger (2/23) for 17, the signs were looking ominous for the Durban-based team.