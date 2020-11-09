Cloete half-century helps Warriors recover in Port Elizabeth

PORT ELIZABETH - Gihahn Cloete’s unbeaten half-century helped the Warriors recover to a more stable position following a rain-hit opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Titans in Port Elizabeth on Monday. The left-hander hit 57 (130 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) at St George’s Park where the hosts bounced back from 84 for four to reach the close on 137 for four. Only 45 overs were possible in the Eastern Cape after wet weather meant no play was possible on the first morning. When they did eventually get the game going, the home side won the toss and batted. But their struggles from round one, when they were heavily beaten by the Knights, appeared to be carried over into round two.

They had been bolstered by the return of several players, who missed the first game due to Covid-19, but after a solid 35-run opening stand, they then lost wickets in a clump.

STUMPS: Bad light brings a premature end to a rain affected day 1 of #WARvTTN.



Our bowling unit, led by Lizaad Williams (2-50) did well as @WarriorsCrickEC close on 137-4 after the 45 overs we got in. Day 2 will resume will from 10:00 tomorrow.#4DaySeries | #SkyBlues pic.twitter.com/DwYIRLUZLP — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) November 9, 2020

Matthew Breetzke (11) and Eddie Moore (22) put on 35 for the first wicket, but then fell on the same score, with Rudi Second (12) and Yaseen Vallie (10) following not long after.

Lizaad Williams (2/50), Grant Thomson (1/6) and Okuhle Cele (1/27) were the men to strike at that stage leaving the advantage firmly in favour of the visitors.

However, Cloete found an able partner in Sinethemba Qeshile (20) as the two batsmen knuckled down for a strong unbroken fifth-wicket stand.

By the close they had put on 53 together helping their team hit back before bad light ended the day early.

