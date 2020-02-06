JOHANNESBURG – Cape Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids wants to build on their near ‘perfect game’ in their Momentum One-Day Cup opener last weekend when they host the Lions at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.
Ashwell Prince’s side ousted the Warriors relatively comfortably in their opening match of the competition, winning by 27 runs on the DLS Method.
It was their first win of the 2019/20 season overall after they failed to win any of their matches in the matches played to date in the 4-Day Domestic Series.
Davids says the team is keen to make a success of this competition, even though they retain slim hopes in the longer format competition.
“We’re really pleased with the way we played in that opening game and obviously the good start it has given us to the competition, it was a big bonus,” he said.