Cobras and Lions aim to build on 'near perfect' games









Coach Ashwell Prince's Cape Cobras host the Lions at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Cape Cobras assistant coach Faiek Davids wants to build on their near ‘perfect game’ in their Momentum One-Day Cup opener last weekend when they host the Lions at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. Ashwell Prince’s side ousted the Warriors relatively comfortably in their opening match of the competition, winning by 27 runs on the DLS Method. It was their first win of the 2019/20 season overall after they failed to win any of their matches in the matches played to date in the 4-Day Domestic Series. Davids says the team is keen to make a success of this competition, even though they retain slim hopes in the longer format competition. “We’re really pleased with the way we played in that opening game and obviously the good start it has given us to the competition, it was a big bonus,” he said.

“We’ve spoken amongst our group about how to play the 50-over game, the importance of putting good totals on the board and also assessing conditions individually for each and every game.

“We did things really well in that first game, so overall it was very pleasing.”

Their opponents this week also won their first match of the white-ball competition when they easily beat the Momentum Multiply Titans in Centurion.

However, they have lost a few players since then to national duty and it is something the Cobras will be aiming to capitalise on.

Davids added: “The idea is to build on the win in Oudtshoorn. “Because we played such a good match there, we will still be striving to improve by at least five percent in each area in Paarl.

“We know the Lions are a good white-ball team, but they have lost a few players now to the Proteas from that first game. So maybe this is an opportunity for us and hopefully we can pull off another win as well.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Lions coach Wandile Gwavu, meanwhile, was just relieved to have made a solid start to the new competition up at SuperSport Park. “It was always important to start this competition well especially after the way we ended the last few rounds in four-day cricket,” he said.

“The guys stood up and played some very good cricket. Each and every player stood up and made a difference. It was probably one of the best games I’ve seen these boys play, so there was a good sense of satisfaction after that.”

As for the Cobras, Gwavu adds: “They always have a good side and we’re always involved in some exciting matches together, especially in Paarl where there is generally a good wicket. We’re looking forward to a good contest.”

African News Agency (ANA)



