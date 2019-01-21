Akhona Mnyaka in action for the SA Under19 side. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Cricket confirmed on Sunday that the Cape Cobras have completed the signing of promising young left arm swing bowler Akhona Mnyaka on a rookie contract. “We are very happy with this signing and welcome Akhona to the Cobras setup. He understands what the expectations are when it comes to wearing the Cobras jersey and we have no doubt that he is up for the challenge,” said Western Cape CEO Nabeal Dien.

Cobras coach Ashwell Prince expressed his delight about signing the 19-year-old. “I am delighted to have secured the services of Akhona Mnyaka. He was very impressive for South Africa during the Under-19 World Cup last year, finishing the tournament as the leading wicket-taker for SA with nine wickets and he was also the Coca-Cola T20 Schools player of the year in the School’s competition they had last year.”

“We know that we have secured a very promising young left arm bowler and of course with people like Wayne Parnell leaving the Cobras at the start of the season and having never been replaced up until now, he will fulfil that final 18th contract position for the rest of the season,” he added.

“The acquisition is more about the long term future rather than the immediate future, but, having said that, with the spate of injuries and call-ups to the Proteas ODI squad and Rory [Kleinveldt] announcing his retirement from first-class cricket after the last game, he does become available for selection straight away in four-day cricket and for the rest of the one-day competitions.

DAY 1 | WICKET



Akhona Mnyaka celebrates his debut by removing Victor Mahlangu in his 6th over, just before the drinks break!



Titans 40/1 after 14.3 overs#COBvTTN #StrengthInDiversity #4DaySeries — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) January 21, 2019

“We are excited about his future with the Cobras,” Prince concluded.

The Cobras take on the Titans in round nine of the four-day domestic series in Oudtshoorn on Monday.

The Cobras lead the competition with two rounds remaining.

African News Agency (ANA)





