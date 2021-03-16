Cobras duo Tshepo Moreki and Nandre Burger dent Knights final hopes

CAPE TOWN - Tshepo Moreki and Nandre Burger claimed four wickets apiece before an unbeaten half-century by Pieter Malan dealt a major blow to the VKB Knights’ prospects of reaching the 4-Day Domestic Series final following a difficult day one against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and batting at Sig Gun Grill Newlands, the visitors were bowled out for just 181 as Moreki claimed four for 54 and fellow seamer Burger grabbed four for 64.

Opener Malan then struck 51 off 96 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) to ensure that the home side completed a strong day in control on 84 for one, trailing by only 97.

It was a bitter blow to the Central Franchise, who narrowly topped Pool A from the Hollywoodbets Dolphins heading into the final round of round robin fixtures. They will now need to bounce back strongly on day two to keep alive their chances of reaching next week’s five-day final.

For the Cobras, their start to the game raised hopes of a first win of what has been a winless campaign thus far.