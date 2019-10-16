CAPE TOWN – An 11th career century by Farhaan Behardien and a record sixth wicket partnership for the Momentum Multiply Titans were two of the main highlights before the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras fought back on day three of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Benoni on Wednesday.
The visitors reached stumps at 140 for two on the penultimate day at Willowmoore Park, with Pieter Malan (42) and Jason Smith (46) carrying their hopes heading to day four after they helped their side move into a six-run lead.
However, it was Behardien and former Cobras man Dayyaan Galiem who dominated proceedings earlier with a franchise record 190-run sixth wicket stand that enabled them to build a 134-run first innings advantage.
The Titans started the morning on 336 for five, with their veteran Standard Bank Proteas ace going on to complete a fine century – his second one in as many weeks.
He eventually fell for an excellent 140 (250 balls, 16 fours, 2 sixes), but Galiem kept going until he reached his previous highest score of 81 (190 balls, 12 fours).