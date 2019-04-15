Cobras stalwart Rory Kleinveldt shows his class against Dolphins. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Another Rory Kleinveldt bowling masterclass ensured the Cape Cobras survived a late scare in their T20 Challenge clash against the Dolphins at Newlands yesterday to claim victory by eight runs. After intermittent showers forced the game to start 45 minutes late, the Cobras batsmen only managed to post 152/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Hashim Amla finally managed a start with the Proteas veteran top-scoring with 32 off 32 balls.

There were also contributions from George Linde (27 not out), Kyle Verreynne (28) and Aviwe Mgijima (23).

The total seemed below par on a good batting surface, but Kleinveldt (3/9) immediately put the Dolphins on the back foot with two wickets in his first spell. Running in from the Kelvin Grove End, Kleinveldt found significant swing through the air and nip off the pitch to concede just three runs off his first three overs, while picking up both Dolphins openers Sarel Erwee and Morne van Wyk.

With Vernon Philander chipping in with Cody Chetty’s wicket from the Wynberg End, the Dolphins were reduced to 13/3 within the first four overs.

It was a situation they struggled to break free from with off-spinner Nkululeko Serame maintaining the stranglehold on the Dolphins’ middle-order. The 32-year-old chipped in with two wickets of his own to finish with 2/28.

With the Dolphins’ run-chase faltering away, it seemed a foregone conclusion that the Cobras would collect the bonus point.

However, Khaya Zondo (53 not out off 49 balls) and Robbie Frylinck (47 not out off 23 balls) put together an 81-run stand off just 40 balls for the sixth wicket that gave the Cobras a real fright.

Frylink, particularly, tore into Dane Paterson in the 19th over, but fortunately for the home team Philander held his nerve to close out the game that ensured the Cobras move to the top of the T20 Challenge standings.





