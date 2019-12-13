The Giants fell just short of automatic qualification for a home play-off when they lost to the Paarl Rocks last Sunday at Boland Park.
It was a bitter pill for the Port Elizabeth side to swallow, but Simons believes his team have put that behind them and are ready for the Spartans’ challenge.
“As a sportsman it is only natural to look back at what you could have done differently or could have done better,” Simons said.
“We missed a trick on Sunday, I think we should have and could have beaten them but that’s the way it goes and now we will just have to do it the hard way.