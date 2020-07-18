Cricket Boland 'stands in solidarity' with the Black Lives Matter movement

Cricket Boland is the latest union to show their support for Black Lives Matter (BLM). BLM has gained immense endorsement over the past week after Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi said he supports the movement and hoped to have chat to his mates about it when they next meet. At first Ngidi's sentiments were met with disdain from former Proteas players like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dipenaar but not long after the cricket fraternity showed their support for Ngidi as well as the Black Lives Matter cause. In a statement Cricket Boland have made clear where they stand with the movement. "The Members Council of Cricket Boland, its highest authority, acting on the recommendation of the Board, stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The BLM resonates with our founding and deeply ingrained values of non-racialism and non-sexism. Our organisation’s entire program, from the modified cricket program with over 10,000 participants to our flagship T20 events, are infused with the values of equity and transformation.

We further recognise that our principles, values, and actions seek to transform a deeply fractured society and that much work must still be done to heal the past injustices. We further recognise that our non-racial character enjoins us to make this public declaration. Moreover, we recognise that our history demands of us to build consensus around our program.

We therefore call on all our member clubs and associate organisations to join us in this cause. Black Lives Matter! For now, and in this context, it is as simple as that."

IOL Sport