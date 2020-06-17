Cricket in South Africa is back ... but with a twist

The finest cricketers from South Africa will be part of the match, titled the ‘Solidarity Cup’. The match will be a fundraiser, with the proceeds going to those from the cricket community who are enduring hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead the three teams in the first ever ‘3TC (three-team cricket) match’ - The Solidarity Cup. Billed as ‘the latest evolution in short-form cricket’, the new format will have a unique set of rules in places.

JOHANNESBURG - The biggest names in South African cricket will return to the field for an exhibition match in Centurion on June 27, with one interesting rider – three teams will play in one 36-over match in a never-before-seen format.

KG’s Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman

Quinny’s Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla

AB’s Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala.

Rules

* A 3TC match is contested between 3 teams of 8 players each. The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime.

* Teams bat for one innings of 12 overs, split between two 6-over periods. They face one opponent in the first half and the other opponent in the second half.

* In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the dugout with the starting positions determined by a draw. In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.

* After the fall of the 7th wicket, the last batsman stands alone. However, he can only score in even numbers of runs. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining part of that half and the last batsman resumes the innings in the second half.





🎥🗣️ Cricket is set to return with a brand-new format on 27 June at SuperSport Park.



3⃣ Teams. 2⃣ Halves. 1⃣ Match.#3TCricket #SolidarityCup pic.twitter.com/tbc0amluyk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 17, 2020





* Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents. A maximum of three overs per bowler is allowed. An uncompleted over due to the fall of the 7th wicket is deemed to be completed with dot balls.

* Most runs wins Gold, second Silver and third Bronze. If 2 teams tie with most runs, super overs decide Gold; if all 3 teams tie, all get Gold; and, in a tie for second, Silver is shared.