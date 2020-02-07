JOHANNESBURG - Cricket SA (CSA) and the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) have agreed to a consultation process with regard to the review and possible restructure of domestic cricket in South Africa.
This follows the decision of the CSA Members’ Council on January 31 to rescind the previous decision taken to restructure domestic cricket to a 12-affiliate first-class structure.
In turn, Saca have withdrawn their application to the High Court as they and CSA have reached a confidential settlement agreement.
The agreement complies with Saca’s requirement to be consulted as required by the Recognition and Procedural Agreement of July 2018 which remains valid, binding and enforceable between SACA and CSA.
“This confirms that we have got our partnership relationship with Saca back on track,” said CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul, “and it will give everybody, especially our players, certainty and security on the road ahead. As we all know, our players are our biggest asset and it is important that they are consulted when their careers are affected.