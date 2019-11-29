CSA’s communication skills are so bad as to be non-existent. They don’t know how to communicate with the South African public - the most important entity in the game in this country - nor do they know how to communicate with the players and they don’t know how to communicate with each other, whether it be the staff at CSA or the administrators.
That CSA’s head of media and communications Thamie Mthembu doesn’t deem the South African public worthy of knowing who will pick the Proteas team that will take the field against England in four weeks time is disgraceful.
Right now there exists within CSA two cultures - one of fear among staff who’ve been threatened should they talk to anyone outside of CSA about the organisation, and another culture of bewildering arrogance among some senior officials and some administrators which is summed up by the interview Mthembu did with Independent Media this week.
It is a state of affairs one former senior Proteas player described to me as “embarrassing” and he only used that word because he was at a loss for anything else.