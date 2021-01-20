Cricket SA Board acknowledges receiving court papers from Omphile Ramela

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA’s Interim Board of Directors acknowledged receiving court papers from suspended member Omphile Ramela, stating that it will oppose his high court application regarding his removal.

Ramela served the papers on Tuesday following his removal from the Board last month. “The Board will oppose the application as (it) is without substance,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. “The legal process should be allowed to take its course.”

When he was suspended, the Interim Board cited breaches of the Companies Act as being reasons for doing so. At the time of Ramela’s suspension, the board’s chairman, retired constitutional court judge, Zak Yacoob, accused Ramela of being “obstructive,” and said he was shocked by the conduct of the former president of the SA Cricketers Association, which represents the country’s professional players.

“He’s a young man, who believes that every word that comes out of his mouth is the biblical truth and that if anybody begins to disagree with a word he says you are greeted with a great deal of anger,” Yacoob said at the time.

Ramela claimed he was being victimised. “I’ve been constantly asking the tough questions,” Ramela had said. “Some people are comfortable with that, some people are not. That’s been my position on the board. Everyone knows I ask the tough questions, but it seems my colleagues weren’t happy with that.”