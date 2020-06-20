Cricket SA forced to postpone 3TC event, because Mthethwa said it wasnt approved

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa has been forced to postpone its 3TC event that was due to take place at SuperSport Park next Saturday, because the Minister of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa, is unhappy. Mthethwa had voiced his displeasure with Cricket SA announcing the event earlier last week and told the Parliamentary portfolio committee for Sport, Arts and Culture on Friday that CSA had not yet received ministerial approval for the event. “You did come to us and cricket has been working very well with us‚ but while your request for June 27 has been processed‚ it hasn’t been approved‚” Mthethwa said. “There are things we need to do and there are ongoing consultations with the Department of Health. People are being tested and we would want the details of that if there’s an indication of any player who has tested positive. We are still processing it‚ so it mustn’t be put as if it is approved because it will pass here if it is approved.” On Saturday, Cricket SA released a statement saying the event – which would have featured three teams in a revolutionary 36-over match – had been postponed. “The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June. Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval.”

“A new date will be announced in due course.”

Mthethwa has been receiving regular updates from various sports, including cricket, about their readiness to resume training and playing under the Level 3 lockdown regulations, which allow for non-contact sports to return to play.

However, Mthethwa’s ministry has demanded those federations provide measures for how that return to play would be managed, including sanitization at venues and how coaches and players would comply with regulations. The Ministry gazetted those regulations on June 11 and gave federations 14 days to indicate how they would comply.

The Ministry reiterated that point in a statement it released on Saturday. “Upon receipt of the plans as required by the directions, the Minister must apply his mind as to whether sports bodies have complied with all the requirements as proclaimed in the directions,” said the ministerial statement. “During the period of processingthe plan, no sports body is allowed to resume training or playing.”

Last Tuesday, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all non-contact sport including golf, tennis and cricket among others. “Contact sports (like rugby and football),” said Ramaphosa, “will be allowed only for training and modified activities with restricted use of facilities.”

Cricket SA and various other federations, have been in constant contact with the Mthethwa for almost two months through the Sascoc’s ‘War Room’ - to keep him abreast of plans they have for returning to play in an environment that is safe given the lockdown conditions.

