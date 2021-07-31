Cricket South Africa dismiss former acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

JOHANNESBURG - Kugandrie Govender, Cricket SA’s former Chief Commercial Officer, and briefly the acting CEO, was dismissed from the organisation, CSA announced on Saturday. Govender’s had been one of the longest running disciplinary processes at CSA, in the wake of the administrative meltdown suffered by that organisation, following a forensic audit and then intervention from Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa.

Govender had been placed on suspension last December. “The Chairperson of the Disciplinary Tribunal, Advocate Terry Motau SC, imposed a sanction of immediate dismissal, having regard inter alia to the seriousness of Ms Govender’s misconduct, the breach of trust and including the fact that a continued working relationship between Ms Govender and CSA would no longer be possible,” CSA said in a statement on Saturday. The case against Govender was the last of the pending disciplinary matters that CSA had to conclude. Welsh Gwaza, CSA former company secretary was dismissed in June.